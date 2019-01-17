Former U.S. president Barack Obama to speak in Vancouver in early March
Former President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at a ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York. Former United States president Barack Obama is coming to Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jason DeCrow
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:17PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:20PM EST
VANCOUVER - Former United States president Barack Obama is coming to Vancouver.
The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says in a statement that Obama will speak March 5 during a late afternoon event at Vancouver Convention Centre West.
It's billed as a conversation with the first African American to be elected to the presidency.
Iain Black, board of trade president and CEO, says the organization is delighted with the appearance.
Obama, who was elected 44th U.S. president in 2008 and served two terms, is scheduled to make an appearance in Calgary earlier in the day.
Tickets to the Vancouver appearance will be offered to board members first, but any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Feb. 1.
