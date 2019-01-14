Former U.S. president Barack Obama to speak at Calgary Saddledome in March
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns in support of California congressional candidates, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 3:17PM EST
CALGARY -- Former United States president Barack Obama will be speaking in Calgary later this year.
Special events company tinePublic says Obama will take the stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 5.
The event is billed as a conversation with the former Democratic president.
Obama became the first African American to be elected president in the U.S. in 2009 and he served in the role until 2017.
The company has previously produced shows featuring Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Hawking.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Former U.S. president Barack Obama to speak at Calgary Saddledome in March
- Montreal woman asks drunk driver who hit her to join her in speaking at schools
- Ontario resident calls 911 over disagreement about TV, police say
- Ontario's 25 pot licence lottery winners fielding partnership offers
- Wild goose chase: bird spending winter at Winnipeg car wash evades capture