Forecast: Winter weather rages across Canada

LIVE Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Environment Canada says a snowstorm is expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and beyond, bringing up to 20 centimetres of accumulation and possible freezing rain to southern British Columbia.
The weather agency has issued a snowfall warning in the region with a forecast of "widespread snow" starting tonight and into Wednesday.
Snowfall, winter storm and other weather warnings and advisories cover much of B.C., with forecasts of snow accumulation between 10 centimetres in coastal areas to 25 centimetres in the Elk Valley stretching into Alberta.
Northern Alberta, much of Saskatchewan, western Manitoba and parts of the Northwest Territories also remain under an extreme cold warning with wind chill possibly reaching -50.
Further east, southern Ontario is dealing with a handful of snow squall warnings, watches and advisories, and the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec is under a winter storm warning where people are asked to postpone all non-essential travel.
In Atlantic Canada, most of New Brunswick is under a mix of snowfall, winter storm and freezing rain forecasts, and Nova Scotia as well as Newfoundland and Labrador face a patchwork of rainfall, winter storm and wind notifications with gusts up to 140 kilometres an hour possible in some areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
Police are urging motorists to drive extra carefully following an early-morning snowfall that caused slushy and slippery road conditions leading to “multiple collisions” throughout the GTA.
Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end.
Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.
The January rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,228 in December 2023, down from $2,238 in November.
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning, prompting the health unit to remind residents of the health dangers these frigid conditions present.
Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Healey Road and Coleraine Drive Sunday afternoon.
Keeping a holiday tradition going paid off for a Bradford woman who scratched her way to "the most magical Christmas" she said she's ever experienced after she won $100,000 with the lottery.
Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.
The Region of Waterloo is staying the course with the plan for its hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, despite a request to create a separate plan identifying new locations to move it to.
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, ahead of what’s forecast to be an exceptionally cold night.
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 near Chatham after a transport truck rollover.
Many vehicles ended up in midwestern Ontario ditches this weekend. Additional motorists were left stranded in the middle of Highway 21 north of Kincardine, as nine drivers were charged with driving on closed roads in Southern Bruce County alone,
An 81-year-old Chatham woman says winning $100,000 a few months after her husband’s death is a “bittersweet moment.”
Union leaders representing Transit Windsor workers are threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board after an offer presented to them did not include 10 federal sick days.
A Windsor police officer is under investigation for allegation of sexual assault.
The City of Montreal is promising a cleaner, more accessible downtown core with a new ten-year plan to bring life back to the area. The $1.8-billion project was presented by Mayor Valerie Plante Tuesday, with a goal to keep downtown culturally vibrant and economically attractive.
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
A Quebec prosecutor says a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago was tracked down with the help of a project that matches DNA with male surnames.
A mix of snow and rain, along with a risk of freezing rain for some areas, continues to come into the Maritimes Tuesday evening and night.
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide last week in the Tyndall Park area.
One person has died following an early morning fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution who escaped almost one week ago is back in custody.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
The province has only just recently climbed out of extreme cold warnings, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says some Alberta residents will be seeing a lot of snow over the next two days.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
One of Rachel Notley's prized possessions from her time as Alberta premier sits on her bedroom dresser: a framed picture of hell freezing over.
A lawsuit filed against the city by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights is over after a judge ruled the group doesn't have standing to represent homeless people in the city.
Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A stolen taxi in Vancouver was involved in two hit-and-runs in Vancouver before being boxed in by police Tuesday morning.
The federal government will not bankroll sensitive scientific research tied to dozens of schools, institutes and labs in China, Iran and Russia, under newly announced restrictions.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the US$3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation's biggest low-cost airline.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
The first day of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival also boasts the world premieres of several high-profile documentaries, including Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's 'Girls State,' Yance Ford's 'Power' and 'Frida,' directed by Emmy-nominated editor Carla Gutierrez, and playing in the U.S. documentary competition.
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.