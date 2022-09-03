Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
Newfoundland RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland did not comment on the condition of the patients, saying only that those transported needed "extra medical attention" beyond what was available in nearby Clarenville, N.L.
Local RCMP closed a Sobeys grocery store parking lot to traffic around 8 p.m. Friday so two emergency aircraft could land and pick up the victims for transport to St. John's.
The cause of Friday's explosion and subsequent fire at the refinery 150 kilometres west of St. John's is under investigation by police and the province's Occupational Health and Safety division.
Jim Stump, president of refining with refinery owner Braya Renewable Fuels, issued a statement on Saturday saying his team is on-site and cooperating with the investigation to ensure it can "prevent incidents like this from happening."
The refinery, which is a main source of employment in the area, was once an oil-producing plant that has been going through the process of conversion to a renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel operation. A company spokesperson previously said that conversion effort was still in the works at the time of the blast.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Defendants in convoy lawsuit want $450K from donation fund to appear before commission
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday.
Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
Ontario man 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by car in a road rage incident
An Ontario man says he is lucky to be alive after a driver followed him home and ran him over in an alleged road rage incident last week.
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Productivity in Canadian economy up for first time in two years: StatCan
Labour productivity rose for the first time in two years during the second quarter of 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased across much of the country, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.
Enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled for possible Listeria contamination
Testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has led to a recall of an Enoki mushroom product in British Columbia for potential bacterial contamination.
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating North York collision involving OPP cruiser that left 17-year-old boy seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a collision in North York early Saturday morning involving a civilian vehicle and an OPP cruiser left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries and resulted in three other individuals being arrested.
-
Candlelight vigil planned for six young people killed in Barrie, Ont., crash
A candlelight vigil is set to take place today to honour the six young people killed in last weekend's Barrie, Ont., car crash.
-
Ontario students return to classrooms next week amid fears that COVID-19 could once again disrupt learning
More than two million public school students will return to their classrooms next week for the start of what educators hope will be a much more normal academic year, with mask mandates lifted and extracurricular activities set to be revived.
Ottawa
-
Carleton Place, Ont. emergency department temporarily closing overnight
The emergency department of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital will be closed Saturday night, reopening Sunday morning. This makes it the third hospital in eastern Ontario to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend.
-
Man charged in 'senseless' Pembroke, Ont. flower box vandalism
A nearly two-month investigation has led to an arrest for what police called a 'senseless act of mischief' in Pembroke, Ont.
-
OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 401 in Kingston.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. car crash victims to be honoured at candlelight vigil
A community candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. at Barrie's waterfront for the victims of the car crash along McKay Road on Sunday.
-
5 young teens escape fiery overnight crash, driver charged with impaired
Five teens escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Tiny Township.
-
Wasaga Beach fire chief retires in wake of alleged cover-up
One month after an exclusive CTV News report into allegations of a coverup in the Town of Wasaga Beach following an investigation of an inappropriate sexual relationship between the town's fire chief and a female employee, Fire Chief Mike McWilliam announced he is retiring.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
A dozen displaced after fire at Waterloo student house
As post-secondary students move to Waterloo over the course of the long weekend, around 12 are now looking for another place to live.
-
U of G welcomes record number of students moving in, retrofits rooms to accommodate more students
A record number of University of Guelph students will be moving into their new homes on campus over the weekend.
London
-
-
70-year-old man lifts 50,000 pounds in one day to fundraise for fleeing Afghan family
Lifting 50,000 pounds over eight hours. It's the goal David Knoppert set for himself to raise funds for a family of refugees fleeing from Afghanistan.
-
Stolen vehicle smashes into police cruisers: Saugeen Shores police
Saugeen Shores police say two cruisers sustained heavy damage after getting hit by a stolen vehicle.
Windsor
-
'I thought he was dead': One person in hospital after alleged attack in downtown Windsor
Windsor police responded to a report of a robbery in the downtown core on Saturday morning.
-
Windsor-Essex home sales fall 42% in August
Home sales dropped 42 per cent in August compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.
-
Second shift extended at Windsor Assembly Plant
A huge sigh of relief for thousands of workers at Windsor Assembly Plant.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after CAQ candidate's banner photoshopped with dripping blood
Quebec police have arrested a suspect after CAQ candidate in Chauveau Sylvain Lévesque's election banner was photoshopped with blood dripping down it.
-
Study finds 57 per cent of young Quebecers have been cyber-stalked
More than half (57 per cent) of Quebecers between the ages of 10 and 18 have experienced cyberbullying, according to a study commissioned by online protection company McAfee.
-
CAQ promises private Quebec medical centres to relieve congestion in the system
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is promising to build a pair of private medical centres that would provide services that would be free and reimbursed by medicare.
Atlantic
-
No public broadcast for RCMP officer's testimony about N.S. mass shooter
The testimony of an RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a 'friend' of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will not be publicly broadcast when he appears before the inquiry investigating the rampage.
-
Two people treated for non-life threatening injuries following collision, car fire: Halifax police
Two people have been treated for non-life threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Bedford, N.S., that police say involved a vehicle "engulfed in flames."
-
Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
Winnipeg
-
'Serious incident' in The Maples sends one to hospital
Winnipeg Police are on the scene in The Maples after a serious incident overnight.
-
'Maximum safety, not maximum fines': Ouellette promises to review photo radar
One of the mayoral candidates for the upcoming civic election is promising to review the city's photo radar program if he becomes mayor this October.
-
'He's allowed everywhere': family soured on Airbnb after service dog push back
A Manitoba family is hoping their bad experience with an Airbnb host who tried to cancel their booking because of a service dog will educate others about human rights.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal stabbing at Banff bar early Saturday
Banff RCMP are investigating after a violent altercation that left a 27-year-old man dead early Saturday.
-
Calgary firefighter shares creative passion ahead of Lego Masters TV show appearance
Stephen Joo is a Calgary firefighter by occupation, but in his spare time he can often be found spending countless hours putting together incredible creations out of Lego bricks.
-
Man seriously injured in southwest Calgary incident
Calgary police are investigated after a man was seriously injured in an early Saturday morning incident that took place in southwest Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 400 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Man killed in shooting at convenience store in Maskwacis
Police arrested one person after a 27-year-old man was killed following an incident at a convenience store in Maskwacis on Thursday.
-
Shots fired at Sherwood Park business, RCMP investigating
Strathcona RCMP are investigating after someone shot the front window of a business in Sherwood Park Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Long weekend visitors told to evacuate B.C.'s Manning Park due to wildfire
Long weekend visitors to a popular provincial park in B.C. are being told to leave immediately due to an out-of-control wildfire.
-
Three-alarm fire at Surrey home displaces residents
Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning that drew dozens of firefighters to the Newton area.
-
Wedding band lost in Penticton Channel 17 years ago returned to owners ahead of 20th anniversary
A wedding band has been returned to a B.C. couple for a reunion 17 years in the making.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
-
Canadian Embassy says its Xinjiang posts were censored on Chinese social media
Canada's embassy in Beijing says censors have removed its posts about a United Nations report on human rights in Xinjiang from two Chinese social media platforms.
Health
-
An E. coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has now sickened 97 people in 6 states
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak now reported in six states, with 97 people infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Sci-Tech
-
These cute robots could deliver your next coffee
Facing rising costs and labour shortages, hospitality is searching for high-tech solutions to serve up quality service to patrons — and robotics companies are answering the call.
-
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
-
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Entertainment
-
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
-
Britney Spears responds to son's comments on her mental health and conservatorship
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
-
From 'My Policeman' to 'Soft,' TIFF films offer nuanced exploration of queer lives
More than a dozen films that centre the queer experience are headed to this year's Toronto International Film Festival,marking what filmmakers and experts say is a step forward in LGBTQ representation.
Business
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case
A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood and charged up to US$10,000 per allergy test was found guilty of health care fraud, authorities announced Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
-
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85 of the 4,000 beagles recently ordered released to rescue organizations by a Virginian court after an investigation revealed the massive commercial breeding facility known as Envigo had several violations of the American Welfare Act. The Department of Justice described conditions at the Envigo beagle breeding facility as “torturous.”
Sports
-
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
-
Summit Series at 50: A battle on ice that shaped today's NHL
Friday marks 50 years since Canada faced off against the Soviet Union in a bitter battle on the ice, beginning with Game 1 of the Summit Series at the Montreal Forum.
-
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in U.S. Open farewell
Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.