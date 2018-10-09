First-degree murder charge in deadly house explosion
KITCHENER, Ont. - A 58-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly house explosion in Kitchener, Ont.
Waterloo Region Police say the man, whose name was not released, was arrested on Monday -- nearly six weeks after the explosion that rocked a quiet residential neighbourhood in August.
The blast levelled one home and caused extensive damage to some nearby residences.
The body of 58-year-old Edresilda Haan was found in the backyard of the destroyed home and her death was ruled a homicide.
Another man who lived in the home, who family members previously identified as Haan's husband, was seriously injured in the blast and police say he remains in hospital to this day.
Police did not say how many charges the suspect is facing in relation to the explosion, but say they include one count of first-degree murder and one count of arson with disregard for human life.
