

CTVNews.ca Staff





One person was killed and another was critically injured Wednesday morning during a house explosion in Kitchener, Ont.

Kitchener Fire Department officials said the explosion occurred around 9 a.m. on Sprucedale Crescent and caused two neighbouring homes to catch fire.

“It is too early to determine a cause,” deputy fire chief Rob Martin tweeted.

Air ambulance service Ornge was called to the scene. Ten people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, an Ornge spokesperson said, and one person was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries.

According to police, a woman was killed and a man was airlifted to hospital. Their identities have not been made public.

Neighbours told CTV Kitchener that they heard the explosion and ran outside to find drywall and other debris raining down. Much of that debris landed on the street, and the house appeared to have been destroyed.

City councillor Bil Ioannidis said he and his family heard the explosion from their home.

“We heard this big bang and we were like ‘Wow, what was that?’” he told CTV News Channel, adding that the scent of smoke continued to permeate the neighbourhood more than an hour later.

Police say they are treating the incident as suspicious and the area around the house as a crime scene.

With files from CTV Kitchener