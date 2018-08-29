

CTVNews.ca Staff





A dog that was caught up in a deadly house explosion in Ontario landed on a lawn across the street, where neighbours brought it to safety.

Louise Buhlman says she was just waking up on the morning of Aug. 22 when she heard a “huge boom” unlike anything she had ever heard before.

She and her daughter scrambled out of their beds, thinking their house had been hit by lightning. Instead, they discovered that their neighbour’s house was on fire in the aftermath of an explosion.

Surveying the scene, Buhlman noticed a small dog across the street and told her daughter to check on the animal.

“This puppy … was obviously burned. Her hair was all scorched,” Courtney Buhlman told CTV Kitchener.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society later arrived at the scene and took the dog away. It has since been given back to relatives of its owners.

The explosion left a 58-year-old woman dead and her husband with serious injuries. Also killed was a second family dog.

Police have said that they are investigating the explosion as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Christina Succi