The father of an 11-year-old girl found dead at her dad’s home is to be charged with first-degree murder, police say.

Peel police issued an Amber Alert after 11 p.m. Thursday, several hours after 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar failed to return his daughter, Riya, to her mother.

Riya was allegedly abducted by her dad after he took her out for her birthday Thursday afternoon.

Her father was arrested shortly after the discovery of her body, at around midnight on Thursday, and is expected to be formally charged Friday.

Police revealed in a Friday afternoon update that Rajkumar has been hospitalized since his arrest.

The father made threats to harm his daughter and himself to his former girlfriend, Peel police spokesperson Danny Marttini told reporters Friday morning. The girl’s mother alerted police at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, triggering an investigation to locate the two before the Amber Alert was issued.

"She came in already fully concerned saying, 'This is what he's saying to me, I'm concerned for the well-being of my daughter, I need some help,"' Marttini said. "Obviously our investigators took action right away."

The girl did not live with her father on a full-time basis, police said, but was dropped off at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., at about 3 p.m. so he and the girl could celebrate her birthday.

Investigators located the girl’s body in a Brampton, Ont. duplex about midnight. Her father was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police in what has been described as a “high-risk takedown” shortly after in Orillia, Ont., about 130 kilometres north.

Tips from citizens responding to the Amber Alert led to his arrest, say police.

Investigators will speak with Crown attorneys Friday to determine charges, said Marttini. Meanwhile, forensics teams are combing the Brampton home for evidence.

"Because there is a level of the severity of the case, there's obviously the potential for first-degree (murder), second-degree or manslaughter," Marttini said in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press.

"That conversation has to happen between our homicide bureau and the Crown attorney ... That is the spectrum of charges we're looking at."

Police could not say how the Brampton home is connected to Rajkumar and his family but it’s believed he was renting a portion of the residence.

--- With files from The Canadian Press