Final weekend of campaigning gets underway ahead of Ontario election
Ontario's party leaders campaign on May 29, 2018. (Aaron Lynett/Nathan Denette/Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 9:08AM EDT
TORONTO -- The leaders of Ontario's three main political parties are hitting the road as the final weekend of campaigning gets underway.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is spending the day in suburban Ottawa, with a series of events in Nepean.
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is sticking to Toronto for the day, including a visit to a street festival.
And NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes her way from Mississauga to Peterborough, Ont., finishing the day with a stop in Bowmanville.
Yesterday on the campaign trail, Horwath made a pitch to Liberal voters that her party is the only one capable of defeating the Tories.
Ford, meantime, refused to be pinned down on whether he would attend Toronto's annual Pride parade if he's elected premier on June 7.
