

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman is offering a $10-million reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in the couple’s murder.

A call centre has been established to accept tips from the public, lawyer Brian Greenspan announced at a press conference Friday.

Greenspan also outlined the family’s frustration with the Toronto police investigation into the murders.

Greenspan said police investigators “fell well below” professional standards in the early days of the investigation and failed to collect key pieces of evidence, such as fingerprints.

Toronto police are expected to hold a press conference later in the day.

More to come...