

CTVNews.ca Staff





A cousin of Barry Sherman, who recently lost a $1-billion court battle with the late billionaire, says he believes Sherman killed his wife and then himself, alleging that he was asked by Sherman twice in the 1990s to make arrangements to kill his wife Honey.

Kerry Winter made the explosive allegations in two separate interviews with the Star and the Daily Mail TV.

Toronto police say they are investigating the couple’s death by strangulation as a “targeted murder.” They were found dead inside their home Dec. 15. Both died of ligature neck compression.

Winter, along with his siblings, has been locked in a prolonged court battle with Sherman over their late father’s former company. He says the founder of generic drug giant Apotex had a “loose bolt” and hated his wife but did not want her to take half his money in a divorce.

“There was a time I met Barry in his office and out of the blue he said, ‘You know, sometimes I want to kill that bitch.’ And he says, ‘Can you do it?’” Winter told Daily Mail TV.

“And I said, ‘Oh come on Barry, you’re not going to take out the mother of your kids.’ He says, ‘Why not?’ And he was dead serious.”

Winter, who admits to drug use and association with a bad crowd at that time but says he is now clean, claims he called a friend about Sherman’s request.

“And he said, ‘The body will go missing. There’s not going to be a bullet to the back of the head or a car exploding. She’s going to go missing.’…. if we push this button, there’s no going back.’”

Winter alleges Sherman backed off on his plan and when asked by the Star if he believed the comments Sherman allegedly made in the 90’s about this wife held true in 2017, he said, “They could have kissed and made up.”

But he still thinks that Sherman finally did kill his wife and then “freaked out.”

Sherman had been battling Winter and his siblings over a drug company he bought and sold that had been founded by his uncle. The cousins argued they were entitled to almost $1 billion in compensation but a judge ruled against them in September, later ordering the plaintiffs to pay Sherman $300,000 in legal costs. The siblings were appealing the ruling.