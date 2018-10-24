

CTVNews.ca Staff





A team of private investigators hired to look into the murders of a billionaire couple in Toronto are scheduled to provide an update on the case later this week.

Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found hanging from belts near their indoor pool in their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15. During their last update on the case on Jan. 26, police said the couple were killed in a targeted double homicide, but have been unable to identify any suspects.

The Sherman family has since hired private investigators to examine the case.

According to a news release from Apotex Inc., the investigating team and the Sherman family lawyer are scheduled to provide an update on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the Apotex office in North York, Ont.

