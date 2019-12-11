Family of man detained in Egypt urges Champagne to help bring him home
Safaa Eleshmawy (right), wife of Yasser Albaz, currently detained in Egypt, looks on as his daughter Amal Ahmed holds up a petition for his release during a news conference on Dec. 11, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is raising the case of a Canadian man detained in Cairo with the Egyptian government today.
Champagne's spokesman says Yasser Ahmen Albaz's case was part of a discussion between Champagne and his Egyptian counterpart at a meeting today in Egypt.
Champagne is there for an African development conference.
Albaz, a 52-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., has been in a Cairo prison since February when he was detained at the airport on his way home from a business trip.
He is a dual citizen who was travelling on his Canadian passport.
His family is in Ottawa today to ask for help, saying they still do not know why Albaz was detained and questioned and that they are worried for his health and safety.