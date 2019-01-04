Extreme avalanche risk in Alberta, B.C. leads to warnings from Parks Canada
A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant's Curve near Baker Creek, Alta. on Monday December 1, 2014. Heavy snowfall, warm temperatures and high winds have led to an extreme avalanche risk in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 1:54PM EST
BANFF, Alta. - Heavy snowfall, warm temperatures and high winds have led to an extreme avalanche risk in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks.
The daily avalanche bulletin for the mountain parks in Alberta and B.C. says they have received between 25 and 45 centimetres of snow in the past few days and it's overloading a weak layer from mid-December.
Officials say the danger rating forecast for today is extreme, which means people should avoid all avalanche terrain because natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain.
Another 25 to 70 centimetres of snow is expected across the region before the storm ends tonight.
They say it's creating the "perfect recipe for large avalanches stepping down into our persistent weak layers."
Officials say the danger rating will continue to stay high which means travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
