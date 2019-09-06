A convicted killer who has fled twice before was apprehended for the third time Friday in Nova Scotia.

Jack Woods, who is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder, failed to return to a New Brunswick halfway house in August where he had been granted “unescorted temporary absence.”

Woods, who sports a leopard tattoo, skull tattoos, and is missing his left and right little fingers, was found by RCMP at a house in the small community of Tantallon, west of Halifax.

He had been granted day parole twice previously and fled both times, including in 2011 when a Canada-wide warrant was issued after he escaped to British Columbia from an Ontario halfway house.

Unescorted leaves are meant to “prepare (inmates) for eventual release into the community,” said Darrell Blacquiere, deputy warden at Dorchester Penitentiary, in an interview with CTVNews.ca.

Woods won’t be returning to the New Brunswick halfway house, said Blacquiere, but instead will go back to a walled or fenced-in prison where a new security assessment will be completed.

“From there he’ll be placed in the most appropriate institution according to what his new security needs will be,” he said. “It could be higher security.”

Woods was convicted in 1996 in the deaths of two Alberta men, and paroled in 2009.

With files from the Canadian Press