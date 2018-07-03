

The Canadian Press





CHURCHILL, Man. -- Efforts to restore rail service to Churchill in northern Manitoba have fallen apart.

Hudson Bay Railway says talks have broken down after months of negotiations to transfer ownership of the crippled rail line to a consortium of northern communities.

The railway, owned by Denver-based Omnitrax, will only say a sale to the consortium may no longer be possible.

The rail line was damaged by severe flooding more than a year ago and Omnitrax has said it cannot afford the repairs.

Since then, goods and people have had to be flown into the subarctic community at much higher cost.

Federal regulators said last month the Hudson Bay Railway has a legal obligation to fix and maintain the line, although the company has said it will appeal that ruling.