Churchill is telling people to conserve fuel until a new supply of propane comes by ship in mid-July.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 9:59PM EDT
CHURCHILL, Man. - The northern Manitoba community of Churchill has issued an emergency notice because it is critically low on propane -- a fuel that is used for heating.
The town on the shore of Hudson Bay is telling people to conserve fuel until a new supply of propane comes by ship in mid-July.
People are being urged to turn off their heat or reduce temperatures in homes and businesses and to keep windows and doors closed.
The town says these hardships are the result of Churchill being without a rail link to the south for more than a year after a flood damaged the tracks.
Omnitrax, the company that owns the rail line, is appealing a federal regulatory ruling that requires it to repair the track.
Mayor Michael Spence says the critical shortage of propane shows why there needs to be a lasting solution to the broken rail line.
