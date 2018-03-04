

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton police have released a video that appears to show a fuel thief drilling into the side of a minivan.

Police say the video was shot just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, in a parking lot in the city’s northwest.

The footage shows a man in a minivan pull up beside another vehicle, park and walk around to the gas tank.

The man places a container underneath the target vehicle, drills into the side of the vehicle and then waits for the container to fill up, according to police.

The man can then be seen pouring gas into the tank of the minivan and driving away.

Police say there have been at least 18 similar incidents, with reports from all across the city, as well as Camrose and Sherwood Park. They say that that several reports involve silver or grey minivans.

Some victims don’t realize they have been targeted until they try to fill up at a gas station and then watch fuel spill out of their vehicles, police say.

Det. Richard Windover told CTV Edmonton that the gas thefts may sound like a “minor crime” but they’re causing serious damage to the vehicles.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With a report from CTV Edmonton