Deported Canadian-Kenyan opposition figure says he was 'marooned' in Dubai
In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition leader Raila Odinga, centre, accompanied by lawyers Miguna Miguna, centre-left, Tom 'T.J.' Kajwang, centre-right, and politician James Orengo, right, holds a bible aloft after swearing an oath during a mock 'swearing-in' ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. (Ben Curtis/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 11:46AM EDT
NAIROBI, Kenya - A Canadian-Kenyan opposition figure who claims he was drugged and forcibly deported to Dubai said Friday he was "marooned" at the airport there but intends to return to Kenya as soon as possible.
A Kenyan court on Thursday fined top officials including the interior minister and national police chief for failing to appear in court to explain the treatment of Miguna Miguna, who was targeted amid lingering election tensions.
Earlier this year he stood beside opposition leader Ralia Odinga during a mock inauguration to protest President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.
Miguna later was deported to Canada but a Kenyan court ordered authorities to allow him back into the country.
His attempt to return this week ended up with him detained in an airport toilet for more than a day.
Miguna says he holds Kenyan and Canadian citizenship but authorities have disputed his Kenyan status.
