

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The jury has resumed deliberations at the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher, accused of killing Montreal-born yoga instructor and businesswoman Kristin Johnston.

The 12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury deliberated for roughly 2.5 hours on Friday, after Justice Joshua Arnold delivered his final instructions.

Arnold told the jury there are three possible verdicts: Butcher could be found guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter, or he could be found not guilty.

The Crown has argued that Butcher deliberately killed Johnston, but the defence says the law school graduate was acting in self-defence.

In his closing arguments, defence lawyer Peter Planetta argued that Butcher did not intend to kill Johnston on March 26, 2016.

Planetta suggested Johnston got a knife as Butcher slept and stabbed him in the neck, and that he was acting in self-defence when he fought back.

Crown lawyer Carla Ball argued Butcher deliberately killed Johnston after realizing their relationship was deteriorating.

Ball suggested Butcher stabbed Johnston to death and then tried to kill himself with the same knife before cutting off his right hand with a mitre saw.

Police have testified they found Johnston's body on a blood-soaked bed inside her Halifax-area home next to a steak knife. Witnesses said on the floor of the bedroom was a mitre saw and a severed hand.

The jury heard Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself. During the call, he never mentioned that he had been attacked or that he had acted in self defence.

Butcher has a law degree from Dalhousie University but was having trouble finding work in his field at the time of Johnston's death.

Johnston owned a Bikram yoga studio in Halifax, but it closed about a month before her death.