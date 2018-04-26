

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Closing arguments are underway at the trial of a man accused of killing Halifax yoga instructor Kristin Johnston.

Nicholas Butcher is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Johnston, whose body was found at her home on March 26, 2016.

The trial has heard that Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself, ultimately cutting off his right hand with a mitre saw.

Butcher -- the defence's only witness -- told the 14-member jury he fatally stabbed the 32-year-old Montreal-born yoga instructor when he awoke to someone stabbing him in the throat with a knife.

The 36-year-old law school graduate testified it was dark and he couldn't see who it was, but managed to grab the knife and fight back -- realizing seconds later he'd killed Johnston.

The Crown alleges it was Butcher who attacked Johnston, before stabbing himself in the neck with the same knife in an attempt to kill himself.