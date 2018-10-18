Defence lawyer questions credibility of woman who alleges she was gang raped
Darren Smalley, right, a British sailor charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, walks outside the court room in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 12:21PM EDT
HALIFAX - The lawyer for a British sailor accused of taking part in a gang rape at a Halifax-area military base is questioning the credibility of the young woman who made the allegation.
Ian Hutchison, who represents Royal Navy sailor Darren Smallley, told Nova Scotia Supreme Court today that the woman's memory was faulty and her testimony contrasted sharply with what every witness had to say about her behaviour that night at 12 Wing Shearwater.
The woman had testified she went to sleep next to British sailor Simon Radford on April 10, 2015, and later awoke face down and naked as at least three men sexually assaulted her.
The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, told the court that she was at the Warrior Block barracks because her friend had invited her on a double date after meeting a British sailor on Tinder.
She testified that she became fearful after she lost sight of her friend, but she said she was too terrified to leave the barracks.
However, Hutchison noted in his final submissions that every witness who testified during the judge-only trial, including the woman's best friend, had told the court that she appeared happy and comfortable in her surroundings.
The Crown is expected to deliver its final submissions later today.
