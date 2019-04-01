

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig





Border agents discovered a dead body in the backseat of a vehicle trying to enter Quebec from the United States on Sunday.

Customs agents at the Hemmingford crossing called in paramedics who determined that the man had been dead for at least two days.

The deceased has been identified as 87-year-old Fernand Drapeau.

It is believed that Drapeau died of a heart attack in the U.S. and family members did not want to pay for medical attention or to repatriate the body.

The Surete du Quebec continues to investigate. No charges have been laid.