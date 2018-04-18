Daughter of Quebec mosque victim expresses incomprehension at shooter's actions
Alexander Bissonnette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 1:49PM EDT
QUEBEC -- The daughter of one of the victims of Quebec City's mosque shooting says her family left Algeria to avoid terrorist attacks, only to fall victim to violence in Canada.
Megda Belkacemi testified in court today her family hasn't been the same since her father Khaled Belkacemi was gunned down on Jan. 29, 2017.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty last month to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the shooting.
Bissonnette told a police investigator the day after the shooting he had wanted to protect his family against terrorist attacks.
But Belkacemi told the shooter's sentencing hearing it was her family, not Bissonnette's, that was attacked.
She said she can't understand how someone from a similar age and background as herself could commit such an atrocity.
