TORONTO -- Veteran journalist and CTV News Channel anchor Beverly Thomson has been named to the Order of Canada.

Thomson was named to the Order on Friday for her contributions to the broadcasting industry, volunteerism and her support for health-care organizations.

“Beverly is a true leader in her field, informing and inspiring millions of Canadians every single day with her poignant interviews and storytelling,” said CTV News President Wendy Freeman in a statement.

“Combining her many philanthropic contributions with that journalistic excellence, Beverly has long been committed to helping make Canada a better country.”

Bell Media President Randy Lennox also congratulated Thomson on the honour.

“Being named to this most prestigious order is truly a testament to her incredible contributions, both professionally through broadcasting and in the community through her support of health care organizations nationwide,” he said in a statement.

Thomson has had a near 30-year career in journalism. She was the co-host of CTV’s CANADA AM from 2003 to 2016, before becoming noon anchor on CTV News Channel.

Outside of the newsroom, Thomson dedicates time to several charities and non-profit organizations. Most notably, she is the honourary chair and spokesperson for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

“As a longtime colleague of Beverly’s, first with CANADA AM and now at CTV News Channel, I have had a front row seat to her many compelling interviews and outstanding moments of public service,” said Lis Travers, general manager of CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca.

“I cannot think of a more deserving recipient of this great honour, and am joined by the entire CTV News Channel team in congratulating Bev!”

Thomson was joined by 119 recipients, including Mary Deacon, the chair of Bell Let’s Talk, for her work in the mental-health field.

"Your guidance of Bell Let's Talk from its very beginning has been a critical factor in building the initiative from an idea into a national mental health movement," said George Cope, president and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE in a statement.

Other notable inclusions to the Order of Canada include former prime minister Stephen Harper, biologist Anne Dagg, and hockey star Caroline Ouellette.

With files from The Canadian Press.