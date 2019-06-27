

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News’ Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme has been named Officer of the Order of Canada for her contributions to journalism and support of human rights.

The appointment, announced Thursday, is one of Canada’s highest honours.

“Lisa is a trailblazer for women in Canadian news broadcasting, and has continually demonstrated excellence in her work while tirelessly advocating for democracy in journalism and human rights in Canada and abroad,” CTV News President Wendy Freeman said. “We are thrilled to see Lisa recognized for her outstanding achievements and contributions to journalism.”

Bell Media President Randy Lennox also congratulated LaFlamme “on this tremendous honour.”

“Lisa is a true leader within our news division and the company as a whole, serving Canadians with professionalism and integrity while passionately working to help change lives through international humanitarian organizations,” he said.

LaFlamme has been covering major news stories from across Canada and around the world for more than 30 years with CTV. In 2011, she was named the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News.

When she’s not in the anchor chair, LaFlamme volunteers with Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) and has travelled with the organization to the Democratic Republic of Congo to mentor and train young journalists. She has championed a program that allows eligible CTV News staff journalists to participate in JHR missions around the world.

LaFlamme is also an ambassador of PLAN International, travelling to remote areas to promote child rights, and she volunteers with Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, which works to advance education and educational opportunities for Afghan women and their families.

LaFlamme is among 83 Canadians who were named to the Order of Canada Thursday by Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette.

The list includes former National Hockey League player Reggie Leach, one-time Montreal Expo Claude Raymond, former commissioner of Nunavut Edna Elias and chef Michael Smith.