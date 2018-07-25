

CTVNews.ca Staff





A confrontation erupted outside the Assembly of First Nations in Vancouver, where chiefs from Indigenous communities across the country have gathered to elect a national chief.

The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network is reporting the confrontation began when Ivy Kennedy, sister of current National Chief Perry Bellegarde, took exception to an anti-Trans Mountain pipeline protester writing “Our colonisers love Perry” on one of her brother’s campaign t-shirts.

Bellegarde has been criticized during the campaign for being too cozy to the Canadian government.

Video of the incident shows Kennedy and the protester, later identified as Kiwis Hamilton, both grabbing on the t-shirt and arguing while several bystanders look on.

“We’re supposed to have respect for one another,” Kennedy says at one point in the video.

Then Hamilton responds with: “Well if you had respect for us, you wouldn’t be doing what you’re doing right now.”

Eventually, Kennedy leaves the area and Hamilton criticizes her for what had just happened.

“Freedom of speech is a thing, especially when I’m on my own land,” he says. “Somebody should never come up and just try and take something from me because they believe it’s right.”

Hamilton says he was gifted the shirts from Bellegarde’s campaign team.

“I was just making sure that when I wear them that they look good and they actually represent what I believe about Perry Bellegarde,” he said.

Chiefs from more than 634 First Nations communities are expected to elect a national chief later Wednesday. Five candidates, including Bellegarde, are vying for the position.

With files from The Canadian Press