

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





After multiple media outlets reported that Toronto police interviewed and released alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur years before he was arrested, a spokesperson for the force has confirmed they’re conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Spokesperson Meaghan Gray confirmed that the Toronto police professional standards unit had launched the investigation on Monday.

“The Chief has always said, if we come across issues that need addressing we would not wait, we would act as soon as practical. Information was brought forward by our investigators that was concerning. That information was referred to professional standards and, as early as yesterday, an investigation was started,” Gray wrote in an email to CTV News on Wednesday.

The police refused to release further details relating to the investigation in order to ensure a “fair disciplinary process” and to protect evidence in the homicide case.

“We know this information will be disappointing to some members of the community,” the statement said.

The Toronto Star reported that McArthur had been brought in for questioning by the Toronto police for an incident unrelated to disappearances of men from the city’s Gay Village in 2014. The newspaper cited anonymous sources familiar with the case.

The Globe and Mail wrote that McArthur was interviewed by the Toronto police in 2013 in connection to the investigation into the disappearances of three men from the village. Detectives had linked McArthur to two of the three missing men through his dating apps, according to an anonymous source.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January and has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder. Some of his alleged victims were men who went missing from Toronto’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood from as early as 2010.

Police have said they have recovered the remains of a seventh person from planters at a Toronto property where McArthur stored landscaping equipment.

Gray said the police are open to a public inquiry into the different investigations concerning McArthur and that Chief Mark Saunders has already taken steps to “consider what areas can be reviewed right now.”