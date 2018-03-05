

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've recovered the remains of a seventh individual linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto's gay village.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says the latest unidentified remains were found in a planter at the same Toronto property where six other sets of remains were found.

Police also released a photograph of a man who they believe is a victim of McArthur's, saying they hoped releasing the image would help identify him.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto's gay village in 2017.

Later that month, McArthur was charged with the first-degree murder of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick.

McArthur was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam late last month.

So far, police have only identified three of the sets of remains recovered -- those of Kinsman, 49, Mahmudi, 50, and Navaratnam, 40.