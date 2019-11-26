Teamsters Canada says a tentative agreement has been reached with CN Rail, ending a strike that began one week ago.

The union said Tuesday that the deal meant all strike activity would end as of 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Approximately 3,200 workers had been on strike since Nov. 19. The job action had significant ripple effects, with the holdup in freight traffic causing temporary layoffs at the largest potash mine in the country and a risk of a propane shortage.

Details of the tentative agreement have not been made public. The deal must still be ratified by Teamsters Canada workers, which may take several months.