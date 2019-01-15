China criticizes Trudeau comments on death penalty case
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:37AM EST
BEIJING -- China is expressing "strong dissatisfaction" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his criticism of a death sentence given to an alleged Canadian drug smuggler at a retrial.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says Trudeau should "respect the rule of law, respect China's judicial sovereignty, correct mistakes and stop making irresponsible remarks."
Hua told reporters at a daily briefing Tuesday that China expresses "our strong dissatisfaction with this."
Hua's comments are the latest sign of a sharply chilly turn in China-Canada relations since Canada detained a top Chinese telecommunications executive on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States.
A court in northeastern China announced the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg on Monday, overturning a 15-year prison term from November 2018. Schellenberg first went on trial in 2016.
