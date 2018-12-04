

CTVNews.ca Staff





When the photo of a man wanted in Saskatchewan in connection with a series of mailbox break-ins was shared on the Saskatoon Crime Stoppers Facebook page last month, it received a seemingly audacious response.

“Catch me if you can pigs,” said the comment from a Facebook user going by the name Joe Vermette.

Crime Stoppers quickly wrote back: “Challenge accepted.”

Less than three weeks later, Leslie Joseph Vermette has been arrested by Saskatoon police, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police have not said whether he faces charges.

“The challenge heard across the province was accepted and has been successfully crushed!!!” Crime Stoppers wrote Tuesday.

“Anyone else feel up to issuing a foolish challenge?” they added.

Ryan Ehalt, Saskatoon Crime Stoppers coordinator, told CTV Saskatoon last month that the organization wasn’t even focused on Vermette at the time of the comment, but it caused him to “jump to the top of the line.”

The Facebook post they made as result of the comment was shared more than 8,000 times.

A second suspect wanted in connection with the mailbox break-ins remains at large.