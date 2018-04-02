Canucks' Henrik and Daniel Sedin to retire at season's end
Vancouver Canucks' Daniel Sedin, right, and his twin brother Henrik Sedin, both of Sweden, skate before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday March 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 1:14PM EDT
Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin have announced this will be their last NHL season.
The twin stars broke the news in a letter on the team's website Monday.
The 37-year-olds are in their 17th NHL season, all with Vancouver.
Drafted second and third overall in 1999, the Sedins have been the face of the franchise for more than a decade.
They were never able to bring a championship to the West Coast, but led Vancouver to within one game of winning the 2011 Stanley Cup.
Henrik Sedin won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2009-10 with 112 points before also capturing the Hart Trophy as league MVP.
Daniel Sedin then won the Art Ross in 2010-11 with 104 points -- Henrik had 94 points -- and also grabbed the Ted Lindsay Award as the league MVP voted on by the players.
Known for their tireless work in the community, as well as their class on and off the ice, the Sedins have remained committed to the Canucks through three straight miserable seasons as the team transitions to a younger core.
Daniel Sedin has 21 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season, while Henrik Sedin has three goals and 45 assists in 79 outings.
The Canucks have three games left on their schedule, beginning with Tuesday's visit by the Vegas Golden Knights.
"We started the year with the mindset that a decision would be made in the postseason. But it became clear, after discussions with our families throughout the year, that this will be our last season..." https://t.co/hOhtj2kTLM— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 2, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Family of boy lost in Ont. river thanks search volunteers with Easter dinner
- Halifax pastor shocked by obscene graffiti on church Easter Sunday
- Veto power sours advocate on N.B. move to unseal adoption records
- Video shows off-leash pit bull attacking another dog in Edmonton
- 'We don't believe it's enough': Advocate unhappy over modest N.S wage hike