Canadians with disabilities twice as likely to experience violence: Statistics Canada
Sarah Jama, 23, a disability justice advocate who has cerebral palsy, poses for a portrait at her home in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:25PM EDT
New data from Statistics Canada says Canadians with disabilities are twice as likely to experience violent victimization as the able-bodied population.
The figures, drawn heavily from the 2014 General Social Survey on Victimization, found rates were similar among both disabled men and women.
Statistics Canada says nearly four in 10 incidents of robbery, sexual or physical assault involved a victim with a disability who was 15 years of age or older, resulting in violent victimization rates that are about double what's found in the general population.
The numbers show the issue was most acute among people with cognitive or mental health disabilities, who reported victimization rates four times higher than the general population.
The data suggests disabled women were considerably more likely to report sexual assault than non-disabled women, and say one in three of the violent crimes disabled people experience take place in their own homes.
Members of the disabled community say the numbers likely understate the severity of the problem and say society does not do enough to protect a vulnerable population.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. driver gets 2 distracted driving tickets in 7 minutes
- Liberals say minimum wage hike helps people more than income tax cut
- Search to resume for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday
- Canadians with disabilities twice as likely to experience violence: Statistics Canada
- Police in Ontario release video of 'vicious assault' on man with autism