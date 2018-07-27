Canadian wingsuit flyer dies in Switzerland as parachute fails
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 8:24AM EDT
BERLIN - Swiss police say a Canadian wingsuit flyer has died after crashing when his parachute failed to open.
Police in northeastern St. Gallen canton (state) said the 38-year-old man took off from the Hinterrug peak on Thursday afternoon.
They said Friday that the man's parachute failed to open as he came in to land, and he crashed into a forest.
The man, who wasn't identified, died at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear why the parachute didn't work.
