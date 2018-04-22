Canadian killed in Peru following death of Indigenous leader: Global Affairs
Eighty-one-year-old Arevalo Lomas death is said to have sparked unrest in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest. (Temple of the Way of Light via YouTube)
Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 10:16AM EDT
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian citizen was killed in Peru in an incident related to the death of a local Indigenous spiritual leader.
The Peruvian news website Trome reported on Saturday that a video circulating online showed the death of an individual alleged to have murdered Olivia Arevalo Lomas from the Shipibo-Conibo ethnic group.
Eighty-one-year-old Arevalo Lomas’ death is said to have sparked unrest in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.
“Canada extends its deepest condolences following the reported assassination of Olivia Arevalo Lomas, an Indigenous elder and human rights defender of the Shipibo-Conibo people in Peru's Ucayali region. We are also aware that a Canadian was killed in a related incident,” Global Affairs spokesperson Brianne Maxwell said in a statement to CTV News.
The agency said consular services are being provided to the individual’s family.
Trome wrote that Sebastian Paul Woodroffe, a Canadian citizen, was implicated in Arevalo’s death on social media.
On Sunday, the Peru21 newspaper reported that the country’s national police found the body of a foreign citizen on Saturday.
A Twitter account for Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office has called for an investigation, issuing a “resounding rejection of the lynching and murder of the alleged perpetrator of the murder of indigenous leader Olivia Arevalo.”