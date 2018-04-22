

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian citizen was killed in Peru in an incident related to the death of a local Indigenous spiritual leader.

The Peruvian news website Trome reported on Saturday that a video circulating online showed the death of an individual alleged to have murdered Olivia Arevalo Lomas from the Shipibo-Conibo ethnic group.

Eighty-one-year-old Arevalo Lomas’ death is said to have sparked unrest in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.

“Canada extends its deepest condolences following the reported assassination of‎ Olivia Arevalo Lomas, an Indigenous elder and human rights defender of the Shipibo-Conibo people in Peru's Ucayali region. We are also aware that a Canadian ‎was killed in a related incident,” Global Affairs spokesperson Brianne Maxwell said in a statement to CTV News.

The agency said consular services are being provided to the individual’s family.

Trome wrote that Sebastian Paul Woodroffe, a Canadian citizen, was implicated in Arevalo’s death on social media.

On Sunday, the Peru21 newspaper reported that the country’s national police found the body of a foreign citizen on Saturday.

A Twitter account for Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office has called for an investigation, issuing a “resounding rejection of the lynching and murder of the alleged perpetrator of the murder of indigenous leader Olivia Arevalo.”