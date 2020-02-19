TORONTO -- New research from Statistics Canada indicates traditional gender roles are still popular with Canadian couples when it comes to household chores.

According to the research, which was released on Tuesday and based on data from the 2017 General Social Survey, Canadian women are more likely to do the majority of the laundry and cooking, while men were more likely to do the outdoor work and repairs.

The data also suggests couples share the duties of doing the dishes, grocery shopping and organizing the household's social life equally.

Additionally, 38 per cent of couples reported sharing the cooking duties if both partners have a job, while just 28 per cent share the cooking when the man is the sole earner in the family.

For the purposes of this research, only responses from opposite-sex couples were considered.