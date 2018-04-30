Canada working with U.S. to stop Nigerians using U.S. visas as ticket to Canada
Asylum seekers line up to enter Olympic Stadium Friday, August 4, 2017 near Montreal, Quebec. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 4:57PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Canadian officials in Nigeria are working with the U.S. on developing tools to flag Nigerians applying for U.S. visas who may be at "high risk" of entering Canada illegally across the U.S. border.
So far this year, the majority of illegal migrants in Canada are Nigerians who have recently issued U.S. travel visas.
Canada's Immigration Department says it is working with the Americans to stop Nigerian travellers to the United States from using their U.S. visas as a ticket to Canada, with Canadian officials in Nigeria working directly with their U.S. counterparts on new screening tools.
A U.S State Department spokesperson says work is ongoing to improve screening processes, keeping in mind the need to balance safety and protection concerns with legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.
So far, there have been no changes to U.S. visa application processes.
Kehinde Olalere, a Canadian immigration lawyer who grew up in Nigeria and regularly travels to the country, says he believes Nigerians fleeing the violence of Boko Haram and other systemic persecutions in Nigeria see the U.S. as merely a transit point on the way to Canada.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C.'s 2017 wildfires have the potential to flare up this spring: Forest Service
- Canada working with U.S. to stop Nigerians using U.S. visas as ticket to Canada
- Second son of Russian spies wins round in legal fight over Canadian citizenship
- Owners of Montreal pig named Babe won't be forced to give him up
- Officials warning B.C. flooding this year may be worse due to 2017 wildfires