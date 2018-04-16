Quebec asks for federal help as number of asylum-seekers spikes
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 12:18PM EDT
MONTREAL - The Quebec government says it is facing even more asylum-seekers entering the province from the United States this year and is asking the federal government for help.
Immigration Minister David Heurtel says the number is forecast to increase significantly this summer.
He told a news conference today there have been 6,074 asylum-seekers so far this year, up from about 2,000 during the same period last year.
Heurtel says projections suggest there will be up to 400 crossings a day this summer, compared to 250 in 2017.
Several senior Quebec ministers joined Heurtel to announce the province will soon reach its capacity for accommodating asylum-seekers.
Heurtel is expected to meet with federal officials in Ottawa on Wednesday to come up with a plan.
