

Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Rising tensions between Quebec and the federal government were eased Wednesday night after new agreements were struck aimed at helping the province deal with an ongoing surge in asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border.

Following a meeting in Ottawa of the ad hoc intergovernmental task force on irregular migration, politicians emerged with new measures to address the growing pressures in Quebec.

A working group was struck to look at the costs Quebec says it has borne as a result of a spike in irregular migration that began last summer and is expected to surge again this summer.

A triage system will also be set up to ask asylum seekers arriving in Quebec where in Canada they ultimately hope to stay.

Quebec Immigration Minister David Heurtel said he was pleased to hear Ottawa finally taking some action on the concerns he has been raising and also recognizing that his province has shouldered a significant burden due to irregular migration.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau, who chairs the task force, said he was also able to offer Quebec assurances that $74 million has been earmarked to reduce extensive backlogs that now exist for migrants to have their refugee claims processed.