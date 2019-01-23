

CTVNews.ca's Josh Dehaas, with files from CTV's Michel Boyer





Canada will recognize the newly self-declared leader of Venezuela, CTV News has learned.

National Assembly Leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, something that he says is his right under the country’s constitution.

U.S. President Donald Trump also immediately recognized Guaido, saying in a written statement that he represents “the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said earlier this month that Nicolas Maduro had “seized power through fraudulent and anti-democratic elections.”

Venezuela has been suffering from a crisis with severe shortages of food, health care and other basic services since 2015.