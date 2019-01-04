

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sending mail will get a little more expensive for Canadians this year.

Canada Post announced Friday that the price of postage stamps will rise for the first time since 2014 on Monday, Jan. 14.

Stamps will cost 5 cents more, whether purchased in a booklet, coil or pane ($0.90 up from $0.85) or purchased as a single domestic stamp ($1.05 up from $1). The agency said in a news release Friday that people can avoid the increase by purchasing Permanent stamps at the current rate, but the new prices likely won’t cost Canadians much.

“While usage varies, Canada Post estimates the impact of the price increases to be less than a dollar a year for the average Canadian household and about $14 a year for the typical small business,” the release said.