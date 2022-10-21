Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season

Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces.

The Canada Post website has job postings in a number of cities in Ontario, B.C., Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec.

The positions would last between Nov. 15, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023.

For jobs where a salary is listed, the going rate is $22.24 an hour. Responsibilities include sorting mail, operating mail-processing equipment and ensuring addresses and postages are correct.

"Interested in earning good money over the holiday season? Canada Post is going through the most exciting period in our history. And you can be part of it!" the ads say.

"The holiday season is our busiest time of the year, when Canadians count on us more than ever. This is a time when we typically deliver over one million parcels each day — and you can be a big part of making this happen! Working from November 15 to January 15 as a Postal Clerk, you'll help us sort holiday mail and parcels to make sure customers and businesses receive what they're waiting for."

Applicants must be flexible to work days, evenings, nights and weekends, the ads say, and be able to stand in one place for up to three-and-a-half hours at a time.