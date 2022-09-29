Canada matching more donations for Pakistan flood aid, will raise cap to $5M
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says Ottawa will match more donations, for a longer period of time, to help those suffering from flooding in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sept. 13 that the federal government would match up to $3 million in donations made to the Humanitarian Coalition and its dozen member charities.
That matching campaign was due to end on Wednesday.
In an interview, Sajjan says the campaign will go on and the amount is now capped at $5 million.
Canada also committed $25 million earlier this month to help with badly needed food, water, sanitation and health services, on top of the $5 million pledged in August.
After 2010 floods in Pakistan, the former Harper government pledged $71.8 million for relief efforts, including $46.8 million from donations Ottawa had matched.
