Canada a beacon for others but must keep its promises: UN human-rights chief
The United Nations human-rights chief says Canada can boost its chances of joining the council that monitors freedom around the world by better following up on the pledges it makes at home and abroad.
"When you think of Canada, you think of human rights," said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a Tuesday interview.
Turk visited Ottawa this week to touch base on human-rights issues in general, including how they are handled in Canada and how Ottawa can best address issues abroad.
His visit comes as Canada campaigns to join the UN Human Rights Council for a term spanning from 2028 to 2030. That body will undertake an in-depth review of the human-rights situation in Canada next month, as part of an exercise applied to most countries every four years.
Turk said the Canadian government should consider not relying on the four-year review, and instead do its own annual or biannual exercises to take stock of how Canada is doing.
"It is important that the various recommendations that came from these various processes are obviously implemented and followed up on. And that's always a constant call from us," he said.
For example, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools presented its 94 calls to action to rectify what it called cultural genocide in June 2015.
But it took the Liberals seven years to table legislation to create an official body to monitor progress on those items, and the bill for a national council is still under study.
Turk said that no country is perfect, and he said it's a good thing that Canadians often discuss where they are falling short. He said that this largely applies to its approach with Indigenous Peoples.
He praised Ottawa and the provinces for coming up with action plans, but said they need to actually be followed.
"You can have an open discussion about the challenges that also Canadians face," he said. "I wish that other countries would take the cue from that."
Turk also said Canadians would benefit from seeing the current debate around housing affordability as a human-rights issue. He said many industrialized countries have seen a rise in homelessness since the COVID-19 pandemic, made worse by corporations using homes as financial assets.
"There is an a human right to adequate housing. What we have seen is it being thrown into the capitalist market system," he said.
"There's a strong financialization of it, with many people making a lot of money as a result -- but at the expense of vulnerable populations, of those who are poorer, those who are marginalized."
Turk said that abroad, Canada is seen as a leader in pushing back against gender inequality, supporting LGBTQ2S+ people and suggesting that other countries with Indigenous populations resist the mistakes and oppression that Canada has perpetrated over the decades.
Yet the foreign-aid advocacy group Bigger Than Our Borders notes that Canada's funding for human-rights groups abroad has been on the decline, as part of a broader cut in development assistance.
Still, Turk said Canada has been a force for advancing rights around the world.
He noted that Canada was the first country to approach him in February after his visit to Haiti, asking how Ottawa can help end a chaotic situation where brazen gangs control access to essential goods and perpetuate sexual violence.
"We have essentially an anarchic situation, and that's very dangerous," he said, noting the situation has further eroded in recent months.
Turk said he was encouraged by Canada's moves to sanction elites and to help Haiti rebuild its just system.
But he said countries should be more vocal about restricting guns -- particularly American firearms -- from reaching gangsters in Haiti, who are better equipped than police.
"It's critical that that arms embargo is not just pronounced, but also enforced," he said.
"Some people make a lot of money by selling these arms and finding ways, despite the arms embargo, to still bring them to Haiti."
With Israel and Hamas at war in the Middle East, Turk also said he hopes Canada will continue doing what it can to advocate against a wider conflict in the region.
"We're worried about the West Bank and we're worried about Lebanon. The world cannot afford this powder keg to explode. That's clear," he said.
He added that it's crucial that his United Nations agency be allowed to respond to the "extremely precarious humanitarian situation" in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, as the territory remains closed off at its borders with Israel and Egypt.
"We have trucks that are four kilometres long on the Egyptian side. And these trucks have to go in. We hope that they will go in soon."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.
Israel to allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Doctors hamstrung by dwindling medical supplies rushed Wednesday to save people badly wounded in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital the day before, performing surgery -- often without anesthesia -- on patients lying on floors, as Israel kept up its attacks on the besieged territory.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
'Do it, go for it,' is what a Red Deer school trustee says 'the Holy Spirit' told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce
Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
LIVE NOW Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.
DEVELOPING Latest on Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire pleas and Israel-Hamas recriminations in wake of Gaza hospital blast
U.S. President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiralling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The visit comes after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital a day earlier.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
'Same old stuff': Activists condemn Ontario government's silence on animal care at Marineland
Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Mississauga man in North York: police
A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North York back in June.
Ontario police searching for man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant for second time this year
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the second time this year for a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
Porter Airlines launching new Ottawa-Calgary direct flight in 2024
Porter Airlines will launch daily service between the Ottawa International Airport and Calgary International Airport on Feb. 14, 2024.
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on West Hunt Club Road, between Woodroffe Avenue and Cleopatra Drive, at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Wasaga Beach plaza disturbance left man facing impaired charges
Police were called twice to a retail store in Wasaga Beach, Sunday.
Ontario officer faces criminal charges for alleged break-in, assault while on duty
An Ontario Provincial Police officer faces criminal charges following allegations she broke into her former boyfriend's home and assaulted his girlfriend while on duty.
Family of 7 displaced after fire ignites in child's closet
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
Crash involving armoured vehicle closes Uptown Waterloo intersection
Waterloo regional police are warning drivers to expect delays after a crash in Uptown Waterloo.
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the tiny home community's 50 residents – including one who's ready to move on.
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
Monte McNaughton steps in to new role outside politics
Woodbine entertainment announced the appointment of Monte McNaughton as executive vice president of its industry relations and people experience.
London councillors spar over need for lobbyist registry
No additional light will be shed on political lobbying activities directed at London city council — but the political push for a lobbyist registry isn’t over.
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
Forcible confinement investigation leads to weapon and drug charges
A man and woman are facing forcible confinement, assault, weapon and drug charges after an investigation.
Unifor-Stellantis talks set to get underway
Unifor says contract negotiations with Stellantis will get underway today, with the union setting a strike deadline of 11:59 p-m on October 29th.
Advertising billboards a lucrative alternative to sound walls? Quebec says 'no'
The Quebec government is rejecting a suggestion by a City of Longueuil resident to use advertising billboards to curb noise from Highway 116 to nearby homes.
Despite 'urgent need to act,' Quebec taking its time with cultural safety bill
Having heard harsh criticisms by several Indigenous groups, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière says he wants to take "time to think about what comes next" before moving ahead with his bill on cultural safety in the health care and social services networks.
Montreal to test emergency siren on Wednesday
The City of Montreal, in collaboration with ten plants, is slated to test its annual siren to raise awareness of industrial risks and provide safety tips in case of a toxic leak.
'No one should be down here': HRM council updates homeless strategy
The growing homeless problem was back on the agenda at Halifax Regional Council Tuesday, as the city works to fine-tune its response.
Paw patrol: Horse, dogs sworn-in to Halifax police as long-term officer hands in collar
The Halifax Regional Police has a group of new four-legged officers while it also bids farewell to a long-serving furry member.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
Downtown Calgary LRT station to be closed for construction
A major construction project set to begin next month that will shut down an LRT station for more than a week.
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
After a wet Tuesday, Calgary is expecting a return to above seasonal temperatures for the middle of the week.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
'Do it, go for it,' is what a Red Deer school trustee says 'the Holy Spirit' told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Hepatitis A exposure alert issued after confirming infected worker at two Edmonton airport restaurants
Alberta Health Services issued an alert Tuesday night after it confirmed a worker at two restaurants in the Edmonton International Airport has contracted hepatitis A.
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Caribbean leaders meeting in Ottawa to talk climate, trade and instability in Haiti
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean to Ottawa today, as part of a two-day summit aimed at forming closer ties with Canada.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
Martin Scorsese is still curious -- and still awed by the possibilities of cinema
Martin Scorsese's lifelong exploration has seemingly only grown deeper and more self-examining with time. In recent years, his films have swelled in scale and ambition as he's plumbed the nature of faith ( "Silence" ) and loss ( "The Irishman" ).
Serena Williams has a 2-book deal, starting with an 'intimate' and 'open-hearted' memoir
The tennis great has a two-book deal with the Random House Publishing Group, starting with an "intimate" memoir in which she will open up about everything from her childhood and early tennis training, dramatized in the 2021 film "King Richard," to her extraordinary career and the obstacles and setbacks she endured along the way.
Jada Pinkett Smith says revealing separation from Will Smith is a 'weight off my shoulders'
Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling free these days. She's no longer hiding that she's been separated from megastar husband Will Smith for seven years.
Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce
Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.
United Air rolling out plan that lets passengers in economy class with window seats to board first
United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights.
'World's best' bar for 2023 is revealed
Barcelona has retained its grip on the World's 50 Best Bars list as intimate cocktail joint Sips claimed the top spot at 2023's awards.
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
'You shouldn't lose hope, but this is pretty crazy': N.B. woman reunites with cat missing for 5 years
Morgan Daye first lost her cat Peter in 2018 when living in Milledgeville, N.B., with the feline finally being found five years later on Saint John’s west side.
Rockets are trading Kevin Porter to Thunder, AP source says, and Oklahoma City will waive him
Kevin Porter Jr.'s time with the Houston Rockets is over, after the team agreed Tuesday to trade him and a pair of second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.
Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with foot injuries
Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes are out at least for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after suffering an injury to her left foot Sunday.
Canada men's rugby team to play in new four-team tournament in Spain in November
Canada will join host Spain, Brazil and the U.S. in the La Vila International Rugby Cup, a new men's tournament that will run Nov. 11 to 18 at the El Pantano stadium in the coastal town of Villajoyosa, 365 kilometres southeast of Madrid.
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.