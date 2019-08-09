

The Canadian Press





LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - A camper is recovering after being attacked by a wolf in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says the wolf attacked a tent early Friday morning at the Ramparts Creek campground on the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise.

The person inside the tent had injuries to their hand and arm and was transferred to a hospital in Banff.

Parks Canada says it found the wolf about a kilometre away from the campground and killed the animal.

Investigators say no significant wildlife attractants or food were found inside or in the immediate vicinity of the tent.

Parks Canada says it believes one wolf was involved and is calling the attack very rare.

The campground has been closed as a precaution pending a full investigation.