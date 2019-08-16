'Call 911': Watch the moment house in Ont. exploded
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 7:44AM EDT
Security video captured the moment a London, Ont. house explosion startled a group of people enjoying a late night dip in a hot tub Wednesday night.
In the footage provided to CTV News, two women sit in a backyard hot tub as a man towels himself off next to it. Suddenly in the distance, the explosion lights up the sky.
“Oh my God! Call 911 please!” one woman shouts at the man, who urges, “Get out of the tub!” The group then scurries around the patio as a large plume of smoke forms in the distance.
A woman was charged with impaired driving after a vehicle slammed into a home in the city, hitting a gas line. Police said 12 minutes after arriving on scene, the explosion occurred. Six first responders and one civilian were injured. As of Thursday evening, all but 12 families were allowed to return to their homes.
