A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle slammed into a home in southwestern Ontario and hit a gas line, causing a major explosion that injured six first responders and one civilian and sent residents fleeing from their homes.

During a press conference early Thursday morning, London Police Chief Steve Williams said they received reports that a vehicle had struck a home on Woodman Avenue, in the city’s east end, at approximately 10:40 p.m. the night before.

When officers arrived two minutes later, Williams said it was immediately evident that a vehicle had struck a house and a gas line.

The female driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, the police chief said.

Twelve minutes later, Williams said there was a “massive explosion” that involved a number of residences while police officers and firefighters were still on the scene.

There was no one inside of the home that was hit by the vehicle, according to police.

Tyler Bilyea told CTV News London he was three houses down from the site of the accident when the explosion occurred.

“The building blew sky high, glass coming out from other buildings,” he said. “It was a fireball.”

Another neighbour, Michael Peckham, said he ran out of his house when he heard the vehicle slam into the house. He said he saw a woman behind the wheel who appeared to be unconscious.

Peckham said first responders told him and others to back away as far as they could. He said he was helping a senior couple evacuate their home when the blast happened.

“All of a sudden, all of the windows imploded in their house,” he said. “It was pretty scary.”

Keara-Lynn Douglas told The Canadian Press she was watching TV at around 11 p.m. when she felt her house shaking. She drove a few blocks over to where the explosion occurred and said she saw bright orange flames. The sight of the damage brought her and a group of witnesses to tears, she said.

"One of the homes was completely gone," she said. "There was just debris everywhere."

Two police officers and four firefighters were injured in the blast, officials said. A civilian was also injured and transported to hospital.

EMS Operations Supervisor Adam Bennett said they assessed and treated 12 people at the scene and transported seven to hospital, including the first responders.

Williams said the police officers received minor injuries and have since been released from hospital.

London Fire Chief Lori Hamer said three of the four injured firefighters have also been discharged from hospital. The fourth firefighter remains in “serious but stable condition,” she said.

It’s unclear if the civilian has been released from hospital yet, but officials said they had minor injuries.

The explosion caused a large fire that spread to several other homes.

“At this point, we know of approximately 8 to 10 homes that are severely impacted,” Hamer told reporters.

At the height of the fire, Hamer said they had 16 fire trucks, which equates to 50 firefighters, on scene. She said 20 firefighters are still there and all of the fires are “under control.”

As of Thursday morning, London Mayor Ed Holder said approximately 100 homes located on Woodman Avenue, Quebec Street, and Charlotte Street have been evacuated.

Williams said many neighbours in the area ran out of their homes when the vehicle smashed into the house.

“There was a lot of noise and commotion in the area so people self-evacuated and we assisted others in evacuating,” he said. “People came out of their homes.”

The mayor said 28 displaced residents were received at the Carling Heights Community Centre overnight, but they have all been provided with accommodations since and the centre is no longer being used.

On Thursday, London police said Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, of Kitchener, has been charged with four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.

She is expected to appear in London court on Sept. 4.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With files from CTV News London and The Canadian Press