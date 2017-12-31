Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of frigid temperatures
Gentoo penguins settle in to their new pen during opening day of the Penguin Plunge exhibit at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta on Friday, Feb. 17, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Larry MacDougal)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 4:45PM EST
CALGARY -- Their black and white coats are built to withstand the cold, but many of the Calgary Zoo's penguins have been moved inside because of the bone-chilling weather.
Zoo curator Malu Celli says the king penguins have been brought in from their outdoor enclosure after Calgary's cold snap dropped temperatures below -25 Celsius.
Celli says the tuxedoed birds would likely be fine if they waddled into the cold, but with chicks still maturing, zookeepers prefer to err on the side of caution.
She says king penguins are accustomed to chilly weather, but they tend to live in milder climates than their Antarctic cousins, emperor penguins.
She says king penguins spend their winters outside at the zoo, but every year, Calgary's frigid temperatures force them to temporarily return indoors.
Celli says zookeepers have made adjustments for several exhibits on account of the cold, and humans are still welcome to check out the park's attractions.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Rescuer says snowy owl pulled from SUV grille in Saskatchewan is healing
- Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of frigid temperatures
- BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms
- Canada 150 year ends on cold note but Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly
- Mother of Canadian missing in Peru not giving up after searchers come up empty