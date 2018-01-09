Calgary man killed by B.C. avalanche during back country ski
The Lizard Mountain range near Fernie, B.C. is seen in this Google Maps image. (Source: Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 5:52PM EST
FERNIE, B.C. - The body of a 36-year-old Calgary man has been recovered from the site of an avalanche east of Fernie, B.C.
Police say the avalanche came down in the Lizard Mountain range on Monday afternoon.
The man was with a large group of back country skiers when he and another person split off to ski on their own.
Police say both people were caught in the slide -- one was able to get free to dig out the Calgary man, but he was already dead.
Both skiers were experienced and police say they were carrying appropriate equipment including transceivers and transmitters.
Fernie Search and Rescue technicians removed the remaining nine members of the ski group from the area and have recovered the body of the man, whose name hasn't been released.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Porter passengers allege arrest threats for filming exchange with airline staff
- Calgary mother accused in daughter’s death found not criminally responsible
- OPP say 1,800 pigs have died in a barn fire in Perth South, Ont
- Calgary man killed by B.C. avalanche during back country ski
- Snow plow driver dead after being hit by train in London, Ont., police say